UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petition Challenging PARC Chairman's Appointment Rejected

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 05:06 PM

Petition challenging PARC chairman's appointment rejected

Supreme Court Tuesday rejected petition challenging the appointment of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Supreme Court Tuesday rejected petition challenging the appointment of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) chairman.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

Petitioner Muhammad Safdar had challenged the appointment of PARC chairman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Court

Recent Stories

Police arrests four drug peddlers, liquor, opium s ..

3 minutes ago

China Launches Manned Capsule Prototype Atop Long ..

3 minutes ago

Germany to Keep Social Distancing Measures Over Pa ..

3 minutes ago

38 corona-positive patients under treatment in Gen ..

3 minutes ago

Tajik Lower House Speaker Donates Monthly Salary t ..

8 minutes ago

18 profiteers nabbed, fine imposed in Multan

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.