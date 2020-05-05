Supreme Court Tuesday rejected petition challenging the appointment of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Supreme Court Tuesday rejected petition challenging the appointment of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) chairman.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

Petitioner Muhammad Safdar had challenged the appointment of PARC chairman.