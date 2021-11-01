Petition filed against Nooriabad reference under NAB ordinance

Accountability Court (AC) on Monday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a plea seeking to dismiss Nooriabad power project reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

The court once again deferred the indictment of the accused till next date due to the absence of the accused.

AC-III Judge Syed Aghar Ali heard the graft reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer informed the court that co-accused Farooq Sultan couldn't appear before it due to being infected by COVID-19.

The medical report of the accused was also produced before the judge.

Meanwhile, co-accused Niaz Ali filed a plea in which he requested the court to dismiss the reference under NAB amendment Ordinance, 2021. The court sought comments from NAB within one-week against the petition.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till November 17. The court instructed the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other accused attended the proceeding.