UrduPoint.com

Petition Filed Against Nooriabad Reference Under NAB Ordinance

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 07:53 PM

Petition filed against Nooriabad reference under NAB ordinance

Accountability Court (AC) on Monday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a plea seeking to dismiss Nooriabad power project reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Accountability Court (AC) on Monday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a plea seeking to dismiss Nooriabad power project reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The court once again deferred the indictment of the accused till next date due to the absence of the accused.

AC-III Judge Syed Aghar Ali heard the graft reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer informed the court that co-accused Farooq Sultan couldn't appear before it due to being infected by COVID-19.

The medical report of the accused was also produced before the judge.

Meanwhile, co-accused Niaz Ali filed a plea in which he requested the court to dismiss the reference under NAB amendment Ordinance, 2021. The court sought comments from NAB within one-week against the petition.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till November 17. The court instructed the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other accused attended the proceeding.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau November Murad Ali Shah From Court

Recent Stories

Independent publishers share strategies of weather ..

Independent publishers share strategies of weathering pandemic disruptions at 11 ..

11 minutes ago
 VPS Healthcare, medical school of Calgary Universi ..

VPS Healthcare, medical school of Calgary University partner to train UAE&#039;s ..

26 minutes ago
 Commissioner asks above 12 years students to get v ..

Commissioner asks above 12 years students to get vaccinated against Covid-19

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns case against MDCAT t ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns case against MDCAT till Nov 4

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellne ..

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellness hub for Dubai Fitness Chall ..

1 hour ago
 DC listens public complaints at revenue public ser ..

DC listens public complaints at revenue public service court

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.