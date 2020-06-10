UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petition Filed Against Sugar Inquiry Commission

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 07:14 PM

Petition filed against sugar inquiry commission

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Wednesday filed a petition to Islamabad High Court challenging the establishment of a sugar inquiry commission to fix the responsible of alleged sugar crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Wednesday filed a petition to Islamabad High Court challenging the establishment of a sugar inquiry commission to fix the responsible of alleged sugar crisis.

The petition had been moved of PSMA through its counsel Suleman Akram Raja in which Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akber, Interior Ministry, director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), director general anti corruption Punjab and others as respondents.

The petition alleged that the federal government had constituted sugar inquiry commission on March 16, against the constitution.

It prayed the court to declare it as null and void.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Prime Minister Interior Ministry Punjab Federal Investigation Agency March Islamabad High Court Government Court

Recent Stories

ADB approves $ 500m aid for Pakistan amid fears of ..

22 minutes ago

ADNOC convenes Abu Dhabi CEO Virtual Roundtable to ..

46 minutes ago

Spin Bowling Coach Mushtaq Ahmad is determined abo ..

53 minutes ago

Financial inclusion covers 85% of adults in UAE: C ..

1 hour ago

FANR obtains Intellectual Property certifications ..

1 hour ago

AED1 million emergency fund launched to empower UA ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.