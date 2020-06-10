Petition filed against sugar inquiry commission

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Wednesday filed a petition to Islamabad High Court challenging the establishment of a sugar inquiry commission to fix the responsible of alleged sugar crisis

The petition had been moved of PSMA through its counsel Suleman Akram Raja in which Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akber, Interior Ministry, director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), director general anti corruption Punjab and others as respondents.

The petition alleged that the federal government had constituted sugar inquiry commission on March 16, against the constitution.

It prayed the court to declare it as null and void.