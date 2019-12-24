UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petition Filed In IHC Against Ban On Govt Officers' Use Of Social Media

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 05:26 PM

Petition filed in IHC against ban on govt officers' use of social media

A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging a decision of the Ministry of Interior to impose ban on government officers for using social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging a decision of the Ministry of Interior to impose ban on government officers for using social media.

A citizen Muhammad Awais filed the plea through his counsel Mian Asif Mehmood in the IHC.

The petition stated that the decision affected right of freedom of expression, adding that government officers all over the world use social medial sites for public connectivity.

It further said that the citizens could be deprived of urgent actions towards their complaints due to this decision.

The petition stated that 'twittermissesDCIsb# had become top trend on twitter.

He prayed the court to set aside the decision of ministry andorder to restore the social media accounts of government officers.

Related Topics

World Social Media Twitter Islamabad High Court All Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Russia to Put 1st Regiment With Avangard Hypersoni ..

2 minutes ago

Deployment of Peresvet Laser Systems Within Russia ..

2 minutes ago

Putin to Hold Meeting With Cabinet to Discuss 2019 ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Should Ensure Deterrence Against All Milita ..

3 minutes ago

Construction for 8 Russia Navy Vessels to Start in ..

3 minutes ago

Man deprived of cash, motorcycle in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.