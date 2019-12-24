Petition filed in IHC against ban on govt officers' use of social media

A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging a decision of the Ministry of Interior to impose ban on government officers for using social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging a decision of the Ministry of Interior to impose ban on government officers for using social media.

A citizen Muhammad Awais filed the plea through his counsel Mian Asif Mehmood in the IHC.

The petition stated that the decision affected right of freedom of expression, adding that government officers all over the world use social medial sites for public connectivity.

It further said that the citizens could be deprived of urgent actions towards their complaints due to this decision.

The petition stated that 'twittermissesDCIsb# had become top trend on twitter.

He prayed the court to set aside the decision of ministry andorder to restore the social media accounts of government officers.