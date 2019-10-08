Petition filed in Islamabad High Court seeking Urdu as official language

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought reply from federal government within two weeks on a petition seeking to declare Urdu as office language of Pakistan in compliance of top court orders

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on a petition filed by Tahafuz Zindaqi Foundation's Akram Chaudhry. Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Raja Khalid Mehmood also appeared before the court.

During the course of proceeding, the bench asked the DAG that what was the stance of federation in light of Supreme Court's judgment regarding the matter.

The DAG replied that the federation would implement the orders passed by this court. The court observed that the top court had already pass a judgment and ordered to declare Urdu as office language under Article 251 of the Constitution.

The court ordered the federation to submit a written reply within two weeks and adjourned hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that Cabinet Division, Establishment Division and Ministry of Law & Justice had been nominated as respondents in the case.