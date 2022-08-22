Petition filed seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a plea seeking disqualification of PTI's Chief Imran Khan on grounds of hiding information from ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a plea seeking disqualification of PTI's Chief Imran Khan on grounds of hiding information from ECP.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by a citizen Muhammad Sajid.

The petitioner adopted the stance that PTI's chief had hide details about his daughter in his nomination papers submitted to Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said that Imran Khan did not meet the eligibility under article 61 and 62 of the constitution, and prayed the court to declare him as disqualified for the membership of National Assembly.

It further said that the PTI head had been denying his relation with his alleged daughter, adding that Imran Khan knew that there was evidence against him that's why now he used to avoid answer on it. Imran Khan could not hold the post of party head or public office as per law, he said.

After listening arguments, the court reserved its judgment on admissibility of the petition.