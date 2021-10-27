UrduPoint.com

Petition Filed To Seek Dismissal Of Another Reference Against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:50 PM

Petition filed to seek dismissal of another reference against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday sought comments from NAB on a plea of co-accused seeking to dismiss another reference against ex-prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf other pertaining to Gulf Rental Power Project.

Accused Raja Amjad filed the petition under NAB amendment Ordinance, 2021 and prayed the court to acquit him from the case.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the above case filed regarding the reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against ex-prime minister and others.

The petitioner had stated that the matter did not fall in jurisdiction of NAB after the new amendments were introduced in the ordinance. He prayed the court to dismiss the case and acquit him in the graft reference.

Meanwhile, the accused also challenged Pink Residency reference connected with fake accounts scam, under the new law.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case and adjourned the case till November 8. Omni Group Head Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and others had been named as accused in this reference.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Raja Pervaiz Ashraf November From Court

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

39 minutes ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

39 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

54 minutes ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

1 hour ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, Fran ..

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia at Expo 2020 Duba ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.