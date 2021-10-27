Petition filed to seek dismissal of another reference against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday sought comments from NAB on a plea of co-accused seeking to dismiss another reference against ex-prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf other pertaining to Gulf Rental Power Project.

Accused Raja Amjad filed the petition under NAB amendment Ordinance, 2021 and prayed the court to acquit him from the case.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the above case filed regarding the reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against ex-prime minister and others.

The petitioner had stated that the matter did not fall in jurisdiction of NAB after the new amendments were introduced in the ordinance. He prayed the court to dismiss the case and acquit him in the graft reference.

Meanwhile, the accused also challenged Pink Residency reference connected with fake accounts scam, under the new law.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case and adjourned the case till November 8. Omni Group Head Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and others had been named as accused in this reference.