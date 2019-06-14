Asif Zardari's legal team on Friday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek production orders of former president in Park Lane case to be heard on June 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Asif Zardari 's legal team on Friday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court IHC ) to seek production orders of former president in Park Lane case to be heard on June 17.

Farooq H. Naek stated in the petition that Asif Zardari was currently in NAB custody for ten-day physical remand.

The petition prayed the court to issue directives to NAB to ensure attendance ofMr. Zardari during hearing in IHC to meet the standard of justice.