ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for an indefinite time.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea filed by a citizen Sajid.

The petitioner stated that former prime minister Imran Khan had not disclosed his full information in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court adjourned the case due to absence of the both the petitioner and his lawyer.