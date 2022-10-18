UrduPoint.com

Petition For Imran Khan's Disqualification Adjourned

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Petition for Imran Khan's disqualification adjourned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for an indefinite time.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea filed by a citizen Sajid.

The petitioner stated that former prime minister Imran Khan had not disclosed his full information in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court adjourned the case due to absence of the both the petitioner and his lawyer.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Islamabad High Court Court Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Nav ..

UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Navy during floods

59 minutes ago
 Gas availability during this winter season to be b ..

Gas availability during this winter season to be better as compared to previous ..

1 hour ago
 US confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nucle ..

US confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nuclear assets’

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in comp ..

PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in completion of Saudi projects in Pa ..

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeats Namibi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeats Namibia

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.