Petition Moved Against Formation Of IWLMB
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 11:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A petition has been moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the changing of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB).
The former chairperson of IWLMB Raena Saeed and others have filed the petition to the court against the notification dated February 7, 2025.
The petition said that the new board is comprising five civil servants and it was formed in violation of section-III of Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management Act.
It also prayed the court to restore the previous board after dismissing the notification dated February 7.
