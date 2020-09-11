UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petition Moved Against Kashmala Tariq In Islamabad High Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:55 PM

Petition moved against Kashmala Tariq in Islamabad High Court

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents in a petition against Federal Ombudsperson for protection against harassment of women at workplace, Kashmala Tariq pertaining to misuse of powers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents in a petition against Federal Ombudsperson for protection against harassment of women at workplace, Kashmala Tariq pertaining to misuse of powers.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing in such petition filed against Kashmala Tariq for alleged illegal appointments in her department.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that Kashmala Tariq had made appointments on key posts of grade 17 and 18 against the law and procedure.

He further stated that Rehman Shehzad had been appointed a legal advisor of the department.

The court served notices to respondents and sought comments within three weeks.

Related Topics

Hearing Women Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

CEO DRAP assures full support to pharmacist profes ..

6 minutes ago

PCM fines 76 shops for overcharging

6 minutes ago

Communications & Works minister pays homage to Qua ..

6 minutes ago

PTI govt to transform country as envisioned by Qua ..

6 minutes ago

River Indus continues to run in medium, low flood: ..

10 minutes ago

Administration to remove illegal fences around edu ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.