Petition moved against Kashmala Tariq in Islamabad High Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents in a petition against Federal Ombudsperson for protection against harassment of women at workplace, Kashmala Tariq pertaining to misuse of powers.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing in such petition filed against Kashmala Tariq for alleged illegal appointments in her department.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that Kashmala Tariq had made appointments on key posts of grade 17 and 18 against the law and procedure.

He further stated that Rehman Shehzad had been appointed a legal advisor of the department.

The court served notices to respondents and sought comments within three weeks.