Petition moved for appointment of GB governor

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :A petition had been moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to appoint speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly as acting governor GB.

Petitioner citizen adopted the stance that the slot was vacant since the removal of governor on April 19, 2022.

The province was running with the governor for last 48 days, it added.

It prayed the court to issue directives to the Federal government for giving acting charge of the governor office to speaker GB.