Petition Moved For Recovery Of Sanam Javed's Sister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 11:15 PM

A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday for the recovery of Falak Javed, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sanam Javed and social media activist

The petition, filed by Falak Javed’s father Javed Iqbal through Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq, has sought an order to produce Falak Javed before the court and provide details of the cases registered against her.

The court was requested to hear the case today itself so that Falak Javed’s recovery can be possible.

