Petition Moved In IHC Against Ex-chief Judge GB

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :A single member bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sent the matter to chief justice IHC pertaining to misconduct case against ex-chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case seeking action against Rana Shamim for alleged misconduct in controversial affidavit matter.

The bench noted that this matter was already being heard by the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The petition was filed by Chaudhry Muhammad Akram Advocate regarding the above matter.

Secretary Law, Secretary Interior and Rana Shamim had been named as respondents in the case.

The lawyer adopted the stance that former chief judge GB had violated the oath with giving such affidavit. He said the false affidavit was damaging the repute of IHC and it was also an attempt to create hate in public against state and judiciary.

The petition prayed the court to issue order to withdraw incentives from the ex-chief judge and take legal action against him.

