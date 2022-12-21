Petition moved to stop LG elections in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :A petition had been moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday seeking to stop local body elections in Islamabad under old voter lists.

A candidate for UC chairman Shahzad Aurangzeb filed the petition and adopted the stance that the number of union councils in the Federal capital had been increased from 101 to 125.

He prayed the court to stop the local body elections under the old voter lists as the notification of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was limited to the 101 union councils.

The federal government, he said, had also suggested some amendments in the local government act.