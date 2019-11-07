UrduPoint.com
Petition Over Closure Of MBS Filed In Lahore High Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:01 PM

Petition over closure of MBS filed in Lahore High Court

A petition was submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Thursday over the closure of Metro Bus service (MBS) in twin cities from last ten days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :A petition was submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Thursday over the closure of Metro Bus service (MBS) in twin cities from last ten days.

The petition, submitted by Advocate Malik Saleh Muhammad stated that MBS which provided transport service to the residents of twin cities had been closed for the last ten days due to JUI-F sit-in the Federal capital.

It argued that around 30 to 40 thousands passengers including students , government and private officials daily travelled through MBS and due to closure of service it had become difficult for them to reach their destination in time.

It further stated that due to non availability of others public transport service,the commuters were reliant to travel through MBS while private transporters were charging high fares from them that had created great hurdles for them.

The petitioner pleaded the court that as the constitution provided the rights of movement freely all over the country ,it was requested to order the authorities concerned to restore the suspension of MBS immediately.

