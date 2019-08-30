Petition praying the Islamabad High Court to order govt to wage Jihad in Occupied Kashmir dismissed

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected a petition praying the court to order the government to wage Jihad in Occupied Kashmir and set up Jehadi camps in Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected a petition praying the court to order the government to wage Jihad in Occupied Kashmir and set up Jehadi camps in Azad Kashmir.The court has rejected this petition declaring it non maintainable.

IHC chief justice Athar Minallah took up the petition for hearing Friday.The lawyer Sharif Shabbir said the situation in Indian Held Kashmir is very grave.

The court should order the government to wage Jihad in Occupied Kashmir and set up Jihadi camps in Azad Kashmir.Chief Justice remarked this matter does not fall in the jurisdiction of court and the petition is non maintainable.