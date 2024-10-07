Open Menu

Petition, Seeking Disqualification Of CM, Filed In PHC

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Petition, seeking disqualification of CM, filed in PHC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) A petition seeking disqualification of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur was filed in Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday.

The petition filed by Advocate Aziz Uddin Kakakhel said the Chief Minister had acted against his oath of the office and should be declared as disqualified for the CM’s position under the Article 62 of the Constitution.

The petition said Ali Amin Gandapur used provincial resources and machinery in party protests and the Constitution had barred the person holding public office from using government resources for political gains.

The petition of Aziz Uddin Kakakhel further said that Ali Amin Gandapur invaded the Federal Government along with his party workers that was embarrassing.

It sought a stay order to bar the Chief Minister from further holding the office of the Chief Minister of the province.

Kakakhel requested the court that expenditures incurred on usage of government machinery should be collected

from the pocket of the Chief Minister.

