Petition seeking disqualification of Vawda filed in IHC

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th January, 2020) A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court seeking disqualification of Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda upon concealing his dual nationality in the nomination papers.Federal Minister, Secretary Cabinet Division, and Secretary Law and Justice have been made respondents in the petition.Mian Muhammad Faisal advocate filed petition through advocate Jahangir Khan Jadoon in the IHC while stating that Faisal Vawda held dual-nationality while submitting nomination papers to Election Commission during general elections of 2018.Vawda committed dishonesty by submitting fake undertaking in the EC.It has been said further that minister applied for leaving American nationality after submission of nomination papers.

SC had made it clear filing leaving dual-nationality certificate is mandatory at the time of submission of nomination papers, therefore minister should be disqualified upon the basis of submission of fake-undertaking.Petitioner said that recovery of loss caused to national exchequer should also be made from the Minister by suspending his membership forthwith.It is vital to mention here that a petition has also been filed in the EC for his disqualification that will be heard on Feb 3.Aman Taraqqi Chairman Faiq Shah had filed a petition against Faisal Vawda seeking his disqualification.Petitioner took the plea that Vawda submitted �fake undertaking' in the nomination papers submitted to ECP that's why he should be disqualified under Section 62 (1) F of the constitution.