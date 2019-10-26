UrduPoint.com
Petition Seeking Suspension Of Nawaz Sharif's Sentence Fixed For Hearing Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 seconds ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:11 PM



Islamabad High Court is hearing Shehbaz Sharif's petition against Nawaz Sharif's sentence in Al-Azizia reference.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, Oct 26th, 2019) The Islamabad High Court has fixed for hearing today the petition seeking suspension of seven-year old sentence awarded to former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justicec Mohsin Akhtar Kiani will take up the petition while Justice Amir Farooq was not included in the bench due to his off. The superior courts usually do not hear the cases on Saturday but Islamabad High Court is going to take up the matter today in a while just because of deteriorating health condition of Nawaz Sharif.

The bench would start its proceedings at 12: 15 pm today at Islamabad High Court. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif moved a peteition before the IHC, pleading that his brother Nawaz Sharif's health was deteriorating day by day and he has serious threat to his life because of poor health condition.

The petitioner also annexed a 11-member medical board's report with his petition.

On Friday, the Lahore High Court granted bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case on medical grounds. The court directed him to deposit two surety bonds of worth Rs 10 million each. However, Nawaz Sharif's release would not be made unless his sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court in Al-Azizia Reference.

On Oct 21, Nawaz Sharif fell ill after his platelets level dropped sharply and he was shifted to Services Hospital from NAB's dentention center for his immediate treatmenet. Nawaz Sharif's health, the doctors said, is quite serious. The doctors said that he might face heart attack because of continuous angina pain.

