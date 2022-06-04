UrduPoint.com

Petition Submitted In Peshawar High Court To Disqualify KP CM Over Hate Speech

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Petition submitted in Peshawar High Court to disqualify KP CM over hate speech

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Saturday approached for disqualification of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over hate speech through a writ petition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Saturday approached for disqualification of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over hate speech through a writ petition.

The petition submitted by Mohim Khan Afridi prayed to the court that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan addressing convention of Insaf Lawyer Forum threatened to use police force in second long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to Islamabad.

He said that Chief Minister is using KP police for political scoring.

He said that KP CM should be stopped from using provincial resources for political purposes.

The petitioner demanded that CM should be disqualified over his hate provoking remarks.

