Petitioner against IOK DGP, suspended

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended a police officer, Basant Rathm posted in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Basant Rath had filed a written complaint against the Director General of Police (DGP) Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, fearing the top cop poses a threat to his safety and reputation.

In his written complaint to the Station House Officer of Jammu's Gandhi Nagar Police Station, Rath mentioned that while he was not asking authorities to file an FIR, they should make a note of his complaint in case something untoward happens to him.

"Requesting you to take note of my apprehension about my life, liberty and bald head, the reason being certain activities of Sh Dilbag Singh, IPS batch 1987 batch, presently DGP.

" "I'm not asking you to lodge an FIR against the person mentioned above. I'm just asking you to make this letter a part of the daily diary in your police station," read the complaint.

"In case something bad happens to me, you should know whose number you should dial. With due respect," mentioned Rath.

The order issued by the Indian Home Ministry stated that disciplinary proceedings against Basant Rath were contemplated in connection with repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour, which have been brought to the notice of the authorities.