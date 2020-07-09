UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petitioner Against IOK DGP, Suspended

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Petitioner against IOK DGP, suspended

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended a police officer, Basant Rathm posted in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Basant Rath had filed a written complaint against the Director General of Police (DGP) Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, fearing the top cop poses a threat to his safety and reputation.

In his written complaint to the Station House Officer of Jammu's Gandhi Nagar Police Station, Rath mentioned that while he was not asking authorities to file an FIR, they should make a note of his complaint in case something untoward happens to him.

"Requesting you to take note of my apprehension about my life, liberty and bald head, the reason being certain activities of Sh Dilbag Singh, IPS batch 1987 batch, presently DGP.

" "I'm not asking you to lodge an FIR against the person mentioned above. I'm just asking you to make this letter a part of the daily diary in your police station," read the complaint.

"In case something bad happens to me, you should know whose number you should dial. With due respect," mentioned Rath.

The order issued by the Indian Home Ministry stated that disciplinary proceedings against Basant Rath were contemplated in connection with repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour, which have been brought to the notice of the authorities.

Related Topics

India Police Police Station Jammu Colombian Peso FIR Media Top Basant

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

21 minutes ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

25 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

34 minutes ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

51 minutes ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

53 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.