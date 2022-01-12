Petitioner fined for filling unnecessary plea against PM Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had imposed a fine on a citizen Fidaullah for filing an unnecessary case challenging the qualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had imposed a fine on a citizen Fidaullah for filing an unnecessary case challenging the qualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The court directed the citizen to submit Rs10,000 fine in funds allocated for provision of lawyers for needy litigants.

The court stated that such applications were against the public interests and caused wastage of courts' time.