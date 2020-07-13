UrduPoint.com
Petitioner Granted Time For Case Preparation In Oil Prices Case

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

Petitioner granted time for case preparation in oil prices case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted time to petitioner for case preparation in an intra court appeal (ICA) against increase in prices of petroleum products by the Federal government.

A division bench comprising Justice and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing on ICA filed through Abdul Raheem Advocate.

The petitioner stated in his plea that there was a proper way to increase the prices of petroleum products, adding Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) used to give recommendations in this regard.

He pleaded that Ogra had not sent such summary to the federal government rather the prices were increase directly on the request of Ministry of Finance.

Justice Aamer Faooq asked that what did the Orgra rules say about this and how had the law been violated.

The court sought clarifications from the petitioner and adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

The court remarked that it was giving time to the petitioner to explain his case.

More Stories From Pakistan

