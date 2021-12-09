Petitioner seeks court permission to withdraw disqualification case against Fawad Hussain

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till January 18, on petitions challenging the qualification of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till January 18, on petitions challenging the qualification of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain.

At the outset of the hearing, petitioner Sami Ibrahim's lawyer requested the bench to withdraw his case against Chaudhary Fawad Hussain.

IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, inquired from him that why he wanted to withdraw his petition against the Federal minister.

The lawyer pleaded that his client had gone to Lahore after giving instructions to him for the withdrawal of petition's against the minister.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah said that he had also no objections if the petitioner wanted to take back his case.

The court, however, adjourned the hearing till January 18 the decide the matter in presence of the petitioner.

The court also adjourned the hearing on the petition against Asif Ali Zardari till the same date due to the absence of the petitioner Khurram Sher Zaman and his lawyer.

The ex-president was alleged for hiding his assets from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It may be mentioned here that on the previous hearing, the court had instructed the petitioners' lawyers to satisfy the bench on the maintainability of the case with legal points.

The court asked the lawyer to argue that why it should hear disqualification cases against the elected members.

The chief justice also remarked that such matter shouldn't be dragged in courts as the Parliament could introduce an accountability system itself to address such issues.