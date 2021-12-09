UrduPoint.com

Petitioner Seeks Court Permission To Withdraw Disqualification Case Against Fawad Hussain

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

Petitioner seeks court permission to withdraw disqualification case against Fawad Hussain

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till January 18, on petitions challenging the qualification of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till January 18, on petitions challenging the qualification of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain.

At the outset of the hearing, petitioner Sami Ibrahim's lawyer requested the bench to withdraw his case against Chaudhary Fawad Hussain.

IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, inquired from him that why he wanted to withdraw his petition against the Federal minister.

The lawyer pleaded that his client had gone to Lahore after giving instructions to him for the withdrawal of petition's against the minister.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah said that he had also no objections if the petitioner wanted to take back his case.

The court, however, adjourned the hearing till January 18 the decide the matter in presence of the petitioner.

The court also adjourned the hearing on the petition against Asif Ali Zardari till the same date due to the absence of the petitioner Khurram Sher Zaman and his lawyer.

The ex-president was alleged for hiding his assets from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It may be mentioned here that on the previous hearing, the court had instructed the petitioners' lawyers to satisfy the bench on the maintainability of the case with legal points.

The court asked the lawyer to argue that why it should hear disqualification cases against the elected members.

The chief justice also remarked that such matter shouldn't be dragged in courts as the Parliament could introduce an accountability system itself to address such issues.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Lawyers Same January May Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Experimental HIV Vaccine Using mRNA Shows Promise ..

Experimental HIV Vaccine Using mRNA Shows Promise in Mice, Monkey Trials - Healt ..

28 seconds ago
 US Participation in Ukrainian Settlement Will Not ..

US Participation in Ukrainian Settlement Will Not Replace Normandy Format - Macr ..

29 seconds ago
 Russia's Concern About NATO Expansion Understandab ..

Russia's Concern About NATO Expansion Understandable, Mutual Concessions Needed ..

33 seconds ago
 Macron Says Will Hold Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy ..

Macron Says Will Hold Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy Next Week

2 minutes ago
 Economy witnesses inclusive, sustained growth, com ..

Economy witnesses inclusive, sustained growth, commodity price to soon come down ..

2 minutes ago
 Holy Quran is complete code of life: Qadri

Holy Quran is complete code of life: Qadri

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.