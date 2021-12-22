UrduPoint.com

Petitions Against Auction Of Nawaz Sharif, Dar's Property Adjourned

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:40 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of toshakhana reference till January 12, on petitions against auction of property owned by ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the cases filed by Maryam Nawaz, Umair Razzaq and Rana Mushtaq. The court adjourned hearing without further proceeding due to absence of National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor.

Maryam Nawaz had challenged the auction of property located in Murre and Changla Gali while the other petitioner had filed petitions against property of located in Lahore.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned hearing till January 18, in reference against ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar and others pertaining holding assets beyond known sources of income.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding as the case record was still in Islamabad High Court.

It may be mentioned here that Hajveri Trust and Foundation had challenged the auction of Dar's property in Gulburg Lahore and Raiwind before IHC, and the bench had sought case record from the accountability court.

Related Topics

