ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till December 22, in petitions challenging auction of the property of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana reference.

The petitions were filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Umair Razzaq and Rana Mushtaq before the accountability court-III.

The court adjourned hearing of the case on the request of defence lawyer without further proceeding.

The lawyer told the bench that the identical petitions were pending with the Lahore High Court (LHC) and prayed the court to adjourn the cases till the decisions on them.

The former prime minister had been declared absconder over continuous absence from trial and the court had also ordered to auction his property.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir postponed its judgment on acquittal pleas of co-accused till December 22, in reference against ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar and others pertaining holding assets beyond sources of income.