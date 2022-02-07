UrduPoint.com

Petitions Against LG Ordinance Adjourned Till Feb 10

Published February 07, 2022

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till February 10, in petitions against Islamabad Local Government Ordinance 2021

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till February 10, in petitions against Islamabad Local Government Ordinance 2021.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding due to the leave of Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC had sought opinion of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the aforesaid matter.

Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s Officers Union, Mazdoor Union and an ex-chairman of the union council had filed separate petitions against the ordinance.

