Petitions Against MDCAT Adjourned Till Friday

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:23 PM

Petitions against MDCAT adjourned till Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the lawyer to present arguments in a case against national Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) and adjourned hearing of the case.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by MDCAT students challenging examination regulations of Pakistan Medical Commission.

At the outset of hearing, petitioner's lawyer GM Chaudhry contended the PMC had changed the results of MDCAT students. The students were given separate questionnaire despite the syllabus was same.

The lawyer also gave references of other courts' verdicts in identical cases.

GM Chaudhry said the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) used to take same examination across the country at one time. The MDCAT test had witnessed a large number of errors, he pleaded.

The lawyer contended that the PMC had violated even its own examination regulations.

After the lawyer concluded his arguments, the bench sought arguments from other lawyer Adnan Randhawa tomorrow and adjourned further hearing.

