Petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Fawad dismissed

(@Abdulla99267510)

IHC CJ Minallah has observed that disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f) had profound implications, ruling that the government could form its own mechanism of self-accountability for the elected representatives.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2022) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday turned down petitions seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed the orders, observing that being a judge, he did not claim supremacy over the elected representatives.

The CJ held that the high standard of Sadiq and Amin did not exist for any office holder other than the elected representatives.

He also observed that this measure is not even for the unelected people under whose government half the life of this country has passed,” he added.

He also pointed out that disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f) had profound implications. The Parliament, the CJ ruled, could form its own mechanism of self-accountability for the elected representatives,” he pointed out.

“Fawad Chaudhry and Asif Ali Zardari are not convicted by any court. Disqualification of both the public representatives has been sought on disputed facts,” he further observed.

“Determining the disputed facts requires investigation. Political opponents of both the representatives will benefit during the investigation,” he remarked.

He also remarked that if both were declared eligible after the investigation, there would be no compensation for them for the damage they suffered.

The judgment also ruled that the courts’ involvement in such investigations undermined public confidence in the elected representatives.

“The courts getting into these matters also waste the time of the ordinary litigants,” it held.

The petitions were filed in the court seeking disqualification of both Zardari and Fawad.