Petrol, an essential commodity hard to find in Dir Lower after slash in price

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Most of the local vehicles especially cars are coming to a standstill position in Dir Lower as the staff of gas stations was denying refilling on the pretext that they have no petrol left in the tanks.

The situation arose after the government announced reduction in fuel prices last week. Subsequent to this announcement all of the sudden petrol vanished from all gas stations leaving the people to approach one after another petrol pump for refilling with no accomplishment.

Only one gas station at Gul Abad was providing petrol in limited amount where lengthy queues of vehicles could be seen waiting for their turn. These queues have also obstructed the flow of traffic at that point.

For consumers every gas station staff has a same excuse that "from tomorrow the situation would become better" and the vehicle bearer is left with no choice but to leave the facility.

Another technique adopted by the gas station owners is that all the gas stations are opened just to avoid any legal action as on closure they would face imposition of fine and other penalties.

On the other hand due to coronavirus infection among some police officials the area police station has been sealed while Assistant Commissioner Tariq Hussain has also been tested positive for the virus. Owing to the circumstances the gas station owners are left with no fear of legal action and easily dodging the vehicle owners with their mere excuses.

Most of the gas stations staff were making excuse that their petrol supply from Peshawar has been suspended but on the other hand a lone gas station is providing petrol amid great rush of vehicles where most of the people could not wait for such a long time for their turn.

The people have demanded that gas station must be bounded to provide petrol to vehicles otherwise stern legal action is initiated against the owners so that the situation could be rectified and people get a relief.