Petrol bomb hurled at Srinagar police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Unknown persons on Tuesday hurled a petrol bomb at Khanyar Police Station Srinagar in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The bomb created panic in the locality. However, no loss of life or injury was reported while the search operation was launched to nab the attackers, KMS reported.