Petrol Bomb Hurled At Srinagar Police Station

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:23 PM

Petrol bomb hurled at Srinagar police station

Unknown persons on Tuesday hurled a petrol bomb at Khanyar Police Station Srinagar in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Unknown persons on Tuesday hurled a petrol bomb at Khanyar Police Station Srinagar in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The bomb created panic in the locality. However, no loss of life or injury was reported while the search operation was launched to nab the attackers, KMS reported.

More Stories From Pakistan

