Petrol, hard to find in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Vehicle owners and drivers were facing grave situation as they were unable to find fuel for their vehicles in Dir Lower where the staff of gas stations was denying refilling on the pretext that they have no petrol left in tanks.

The situation prevails since around a month after the government had announced reduction in fuel prices and subsequently this essential commodity vanished from all gas stations leaving the people to approach one after another petrol pump for refilling with no accomplishment.

For consumers every gas station staff has a same excuse that "in some days the situation would become better" and the vehicle bearer was left with no choice but to leave the facility.

Another technique adopted by the gas station owners was that all the gas stations were opened just to avoid any legal action as on closure they would face imposition of fine and other penalties.

On the other hand due to coronavirus infection among some police officials the area police station had been sealed, owing to which the gas station owners were left with no fear of legal action and easily dodging the vehicle owners with their mere excuses.

Most of the gas stations staff were making excuse that their petrol supply from Peshawar has been suspended without giving any logical justification to persuade the upset vehicle bearer.

Locals thought the situation would get better after readjustment of fuel prices but they were left disappointed as still there was no petrol available at any of the gas station of the district.

The people have demanded that gas station must be bounded to provide petrol to vehicles otherwise stern legal action would be initiated against the owners so that the situation could be rectified and people would get a relief.