Petrol price cut by Rs 1.71 per litre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The government has reduced the prices of Ms petrol by Rs 1.71 and high speed diesel by Rs.1.79 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the finance ministry on Sunday, the new price of Ms petrol would be Rs.

100.69 per litre, while that of high speed diesel would be Rs.101.43 per litre.

Similarly the price of Kerosene oil would be Rs. 65.29, and Light diesel oil would be sold at Rs.62.86 per litre.

The new prices will be applicable from November 16, 2020.