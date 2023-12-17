Petrol price declines by Rs 64.04 per litre in three months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The caretaker government has decreased the price of petrol by Rs. 64.04 per litre and diesel by Rs. 52.99 per litre during the last three months.

A chart shared by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum on the official social media account shows that the price of petrol at Ex-depot was Rs. 331.38 per litre in October, and now, the price has decreased to Rs. 267.34 per liter in the current month, directly benefiting consumers and alleviating the financial burden on fuel expenses.

Similarly, the price of diesel in October was Rs. 329.18 per litre and has now dropped to Rs. 276.19 per litre, providing consumers with a benefit of Rs. 52.99.

The drop in the price of petroleum products is expected to contribute significantly to easing the financial impact on consumers. These reductions are anticipated to have positive implications for various sectors of the economy, offering a reprieve to consumers and businesses alike.