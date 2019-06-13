UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petrol Prices Likely To Be Decreased As International Oil Prices Fall

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 7 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:56 AM

Petrol prices likely to be decreased as international oil prices fall

Petrol prices in Pakistan are likely to be decreased by Rs5.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th June, 2019) The petrol prices are likely to be decreased by Rs5 in view of the fall in crude oil prices in international market.

According to details, the international crude oil prices have decreased by $11 per ounce.

In view of this, the petrol prices in Pakistan are likely to be decreased by Rs5.

The Federal government had earlier dropped a petrol bombshell on the general public before Eid-ul-Fitr as it decided to revise the prices of petroleum products upward for the month of June.

The price of petrol was increased by Rs 4.

26 to Rs 112.68 per litre.

The price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) was increased by Rs 4.5 to Rs 126.82 per litre and of Kerosene Oil by Rs 1.69 per litre to Rs 98.46 per litre.

Similarly, the price of Light Diesel Oil was increased by Rs 1.68 per litre to Rs 88.62.

Based on the fluctuation in international prices of crude oil besides devaluation of Pak rupee, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had proposed to increase the price of petrol and HSD by Rs 8.53 ad Rs 8.99 per liter respectively, however the government had decided to partially pass on the burden to the masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Petrol Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Price June Market Government

Recent Stories

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Addresses ..

6 minutes ago

United States Navy Ship Visits Pakistan

6 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthi's Terror Attack On Ab ..

12 minutes ago

OIC Dismisses Decision Of Moldova To Relocate Emba ..

12 minutes ago

Discipline was needed to win game against Aussies: ..

7 minutes ago

Lithuania temperatures hit record highs amid Balti ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.