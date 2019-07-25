Petrol prices likely to be decreased next month

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 25th July, 2019) Petrol prices are likely to be decreased from next month.

With the decrease in international oil prices, the prices of petroleum products will be decreased in the country next month.

The international crude oil prices have decreased to $62.47 which can further be reduced by $4 in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia will also start supplying oil to Pakistan this month following which the petrol prices can be decreased by Rs5.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will send a summary to Petroleum Ministry by the end of this month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will give the final approval to the summary.

The new petrol prices will then come into effect from August 1.