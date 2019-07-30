UrduPoint.com
Petrol Prices Likely To Be Increased By Rs8.90

Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:45 PM

The prices of petroleum products are likely to be increased by Rs8.90.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th July, 2019) The petrol prices are likely to be increased from next month.

Media reports said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended increasing the price of petrol by Rs5.15 and that of high speed diesel by Rs5.65.

The OGRA will send a summary in this regard to Petroleum Ministry by the end of this month in this regard.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will give the final approval to the summary.

The new petrol prices will then come into effect from September 1.

The Federal government had earlier dropped a petrol bombshell on the general public before Eid-ul-Fitr as it decided to revise the prices of petroleum products upward for the month of June.

The price of petrol was increased by Rs 4.26 to Rs 112.68 per litre.

The price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) was increased by Rs 4.5 to Rs 126.82 per litre and of Kerosene Oil by Rs 1.69 per litre to Rs 98.46 per litre.

Similarly, the price of Light Diesel Oil was increased by Rs 1.68 per litre to Rs 88.62.

