Petrol pump cashier deprived of Rs 3.6m

Unidentified robbers deprived the cashier of a petrol pump of Rs 3.6 million in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ):Unidentified robbers deprived the cashier of a petrol pump of Rs 3.6 million in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that cashier Kafeel Ahmad was going to deposit Rs 3.

6 million in the bank when three bandits on a motorcycle intercepted him near Bank al-Habib in Sadar Bazaar and snatched the money at gunpoint.

On information, police reached the spot and started investigation for the arrestof the culprits,the spokesman added.