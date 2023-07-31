Petrol Pump Cashier Deprived Of Rs 3.6m
Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 09:18 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ):Unidentified robbers deprived the cashier of a petrol pump of Rs 3.6 million in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.
A police spokesman said here on Monday that cashier Kafeel Ahmad was going to deposit Rs 3.
6 million in the bank when three bandits on a motorcycle intercepted him near Bank al-Habib in Sadar Bazaar and snatched the money at gunpoint.
On information, police reached the spot and started investigation for the arrestof the culprits,the spokesman added.