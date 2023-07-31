Open Menu

Petrol Pump Cashier Deprived Of Rs 3.6m

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Petrol pump cashier deprived of Rs 3.6m

Unidentified robbers deprived the cashier of a petrol pump of Rs 3.6 million in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ):Unidentified robbers deprived the cashier of a petrol pump of Rs 3.6 million in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that cashier Kafeel Ahmad was going to deposit Rs 3.

6 million in the bank when three bandits on a motorcycle intercepted him near Bank al-Habib in Sadar Bazaar and snatched the money at gunpoint.

On information, police reached the spot and started investigation for the arrestof the culprits,the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Police Station Bank Money Million

Recent Stories

Number of People Evacuated in Beijing Amid Torrent ..

Number of People Evacuated in Beijing Amid Torrential Rains Exceeds 52,000 - Rep ..

8 minutes ago
 Man killed, son injured in day broad light killing ..

Man killed, son injured in day broad light killing in Hazro

8 minutes ago
 Musadik says 'Dust to Development' conference to b ..

Musadik says 'Dust to Development' conference to boost Pakistan's mining sector

8 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance organises train ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance organises training programme on &#039;Green G ..

24 minutes ago
 Four of a family drowned in Indus River

Four of a family drowned in Indus River

8 minutes ago
 Delegation comprising members of 33rd Management C ..

Delegation comprising members of 33rd Management Course in NIM calls on Mayor Ka ..

8 minutes ago
Planning Ministry highlights salient features of s ..

Planning Ministry highlights salient features of six Pak-China MoUs

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves 75 scholarships at SPAA

Sharjah Ruler approves 75 scholarships at SPAA

1 hour ago
 Bajaur suicide attack draws condemnation from acro ..

Bajaur suicide attack draws condemnation from across Muslim world

2 minutes ago
 Shazia Marri visits Benazir Nashunua center in Ja ..

Shazia Marri visits Benazir Nashunua center in Jam Nawaz Ali

2 minutes ago
 Planning Ministry highlights salient features of s ..

Planning Ministry highlights salient features of shares of six Pak-China MoUs

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Mubarak Rashed Al Man ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori Chairman of Board of Dir ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan