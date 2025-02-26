Petrol pump cashier turns out to be thief, arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Pirwadhai Police on Wednesday solved the theft case of a petrol pump by arresting its cashier who turned out to be the thief.

The stolen amount of Rs 400,000 was also recovered from the accused identified as Afsar Khan, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The Pirwadhai Police after registration the case of the theft this month, conducted a professional investigation and found that the accused cashier had stolen the amount.