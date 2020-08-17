UrduPoint.com
Petrol Pump Catches Fire

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Petrol pump catches fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Two vehicles and one petrol machine were gutted when a fire erupted at a petrol pump near Galaxy stop Ichhra, here on Monday.

On information, fire fighters and Rescue vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation. They succeeded in extinguishing the fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported.

Cause behind the fire could not be ascertained.

More Stories From Pakistan

