Petrol pump committee meets

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain chaired a District Petrol Pump Committee meeting on Tuesday.

In the meeting, after reviewing the applications of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Private Limited Jasarwala Sialkot, Zoom Marketing Oil Private Limited Randhir, tehsil Sambrial and Allied Petroleum Jathekyy for petrol pumps, orders were issued to issue NOCs.

Members including Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi participated in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that the local authorities of all departments should review the applications for NOCs and ensure their issuance without delay as per the law so that economic activities could be promoted and investors encouraged.