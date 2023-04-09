Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Petrol Pump Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Petrol pump fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 50,000 fine on a gas station for selling petrol on higher rates.

According to the spokesperson here on Sunday,Assistant Commissioner Sillanwali Shiza Rehman raided and imposed a fine of Rs.

50,000 to a owner of petrol pump --Ajaz s/o Khizer Hayat r/o 119 NB over various violations.

AC said that the crack down against profiteers, hoarders,over chargers would continue on daily basis.

Related Topics

Petrol Fine Sillanwali Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Bataeh 3-0 to cement top sp ..

Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Bataeh 3-0 to cement top spot in ADNOC Pro League

9 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan wel ..

Ajman Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.