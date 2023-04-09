Petrol pump fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 50,000 fine on a gas station for selling petrol on higher rates.

According to the spokesperson here on Sunday,Assistant Commissioner Sillanwali Shiza Rehman raided and imposed a fine of Rs.

50,000 to a owner of petrol pump --Ajaz s/o Khizer Hayat r/o 119 NB over various violations.

AC said that the crack down against profiteers, hoarders,over chargers would continue on daily basis.