Petrol Pump Fined
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 11:10 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 50,000 fine on a gas station for selling petrol on higher rates.
According to the spokesperson here on Sunday,Assistant Commissioner Sillanwali Shiza Rehman raided and imposed a fine of Rs.
50,000 to a owner of petrol pump --Ajaz s/o Khizer Hayat r/o 119 NB over various violations.
AC said that the crack down against profiteers, hoarders,over chargers would continue on daily basis.