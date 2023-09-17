Petrol pump fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :A petrol pump was fined for low measurement of fuel during checking of fuel pumps,in Kotmomin tehsil on Sunday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin Rab Nawaz inspected various petrol pumps in Kotmomin city and its surroundings and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on petrol pump located at Bhabra due to faulty guage.

Meanwhile, the commissioner also checked prices of eatable items at various shops and warned shopkeepers to avoid selling items at exorbitant rates.