Open Menu

Petrol Pump Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Petrol pump fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :A petrol pump was fined for low measurement of fuel during checking of fuel pumps,in Kotmomin tehsil on Sunday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin Rab Nawaz inspected various petrol pumps in Kotmomin city and its surroundings and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on petrol pump located at Bhabra due to faulty guage.

Meanwhile, the commissioner also checked prices of eatable items at various shops and warned shopkeepers to avoid selling items at exorbitant rates.

Related Topics

Petrol Fine Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews ..

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews latest media technologies at I ..

6 minutes ago
 Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the La ..

Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the Launch of Islamabad Campus

16 minutes ago
 Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its acti ..

Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its activities

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operati ..

Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operation

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Liv ..

Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th ..

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th UN General Assembly in New Yor ..

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Termina ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Terminal A operations

3 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint c ..

ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint community initiatives

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

17 hours ago
 Corruption exposed in Kohat TMA

Corruption exposed in Kohat TMA

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan