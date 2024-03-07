Petrol pump fined:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The district administration imposed Rs 50,000 fine on a petrol pump over faulty gauge.

According to the spokesperson here on Thursday,Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked various petrol pumps located at Sargodha road and imposed a fine of Rs.50,000 to a owner of petrol pump over violation.

AC said that the crack down against profiteers, hoarders would continue on daily basis.