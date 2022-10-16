Petrol pump fined, another sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :A filling station was fined while another was sealed over less measuring here on Sunday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin, Zohaib Shafih and his team checked various petrol pumps and found two petrol pumps Hascol at Sial Morh andMufaza Petroleum for giving less measuring.

The AC imposed fine of Rs 40,000 on Hascol pump and sealed Mufaza Petroleum.