UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petrol Pump Fined On Low Measurement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 11:00 AM

Petrol pump fined on low measurement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration imposed fine on a petrol pump for low measurement in Qadirpur Raan area, here on Friday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Abgenay Khan, inspected measurement of different petrol pumps during a surprize raid in Qadirpur Raan, adjacent to the city.

The assistant commissioner fined Rs 25000 on Askar Petrol Pump on charges of low measurement.

She also instructed owners to correct the measurement otherwise the petrol pump would be sealed.

She stated that the process of inspection of the petrol pumps would continue in future also.

Related Topics

Petrol Fine

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 27, 2020 in Pakistan

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, External Affairs Minister of I ..

11 hours ago

HPD’s 8th ‘My Health’ Conference ends on a h ..

12 hours ago

Dutch company keen to invest US$ 1.3 b in Karachi ..

10 hours ago

Kremlin Unaware of French Media Reports on Details ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.