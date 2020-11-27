Petrol pump fined on low measurement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration imposed fine on a petrol pump for low measurement in Qadirpur Raan area, here on Friday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Abgenay Khan, inspected measurement of different petrol pumps during a surprize raid in Qadirpur Raan, adjacent to the city.

The assistant commissioner fined Rs 25000 on Askar Petrol Pump on charges of low measurement.

She also instructed owners to correct the measurement otherwise the petrol pump would be sealed.

She stated that the process of inspection of the petrol pumps would continue in future also.