Petrol pump fined on overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Faisal Sultan imposed fine on a petrol pump on the charge of selling petrol above fixed rate.

Spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that AC Sammundri along with his team checked various petrol pumps early in the morning and found a petrol pump involved in overcharging and selling petrol on excessive rates.

Therefore, the Assistant Commissionerimposed a fine of Rs.10,000/- on its owner and warned him to sell petrol on government-fixed