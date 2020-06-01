UrduPoint.com
Petrol Pump Manager Booked For Not Following New Reduced Prices

Mon 01st June 2020

Petrol pump manager booked for not following new reduced prices

Following people's complaints regarding sale of petrol and diesel other than the new prices, the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan while taking strong notice issued directives to district admonition for taking stern action against petrol pumps involved in the practice

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) : Following people's complaints regarding sale of petrol and diesel other than the new prices, the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan while taking strong notice issued directives to district admonition for taking stern action against petrol pumps involved in the practice.

In this regard, Inspector Consumer Protection Rights, Tehsildar Timergara, Amjad Khan along with SHO Timergara jointly inspected various petrol pumps from Mian Banda, Timergara to Odigram. During inspection one petrol pumps was sealed and manager of the pump was booked.

He issued strict directives to all petrol pump owners to follow the new subscribed prices.

All the additional and assistant commissioners of the district were also directed to inspect the gauge and prices of petroleum at petrol pumps and gas stations on routine basis and not to let anyone spare who violates the new price list.

