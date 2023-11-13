Petrol pump manager killed during robbery, bystander injured

A petrol pump manager shot dead and a passer-by was injured on Monday during the robbery in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) A petrol pump manager shot dead and a passer-by was injured on Monday during the robbery in Hyderabad.

According to police sources, Qasim Jaan, the manager of a petrol pump, was going to deposit an amount of about two million rupees in the bank when two armed motorcyclists stopped him in front of the Central Jail in the limits of Baldia police station and tried to take the money, on resistance.

The armed robbers opened fire on Qasim Jan and allegedly snatched two million rupees and fled. During this a passerby Raheel was also injured in the shooting, both were immediately taken to the civil hospital, where Qasim Jaan succumbed to his injuries, while Raheel, with a gunshot wound to the eye, was undergoing treatment.

The accused killed the bank manager on resistance, an investigation has been initiated against the suspects and efforts were underway to swiftly apprehend them.